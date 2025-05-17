Verdict in Magura child rape and murder case today

The verdict in the child rape and murder case in Magura will be announced today, Saturday. The verdict will be delivered at the Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal. With that, the trial of this highly sensitive case, which shook the entire nation, is to be finished within 21 days after framing charges.

Public prosecutor, Monirul Islam, confirmed the development. Sources say the court started recording case deposition on 27 April. Since then, hearings have been held every day except the holidays. The hearings took place in the presence of the accused in court.

In the case, charges have been framed under Section 9(2) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (offence of death resulting from rape) against the father-in-law of victim’s sister.