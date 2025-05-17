Verdict in Magura child rape and murder case today
The verdict in the child rape and murder case in Magura will be announced today, Saturday. The verdict will be delivered at the Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal. With that, the trial of this highly sensitive case, which shook the entire nation, is to be finished within 21 days after framing charges.
Public prosecutor, Monirul Islam, confirmed the development. Sources say the court started recording case deposition on 27 April. Since then, hearings have been held every day except the holidays. The hearings took place in the presence of the accused in court.
In the case, charges have been framed under Section 9(2) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (offence of death resulting from rape) against the father-in-law of victim’s sister.
The victim's brother-in-law and her sister’s brother-in-law have been sued under the second part of Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation) and their mother under Section 201 of the Penal Code (accusation of destroying evidence of the crime).
On 13 April, inspector (investigation) Md Alauddin of Magura Sadar police station, submitted the charge sheet to the court as the investigation officer in the case.
Later, on 17 April, the case was referred to the tribunal from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and the charge sheet was taken into cognisance on 20 April. The trial began with the framing of charges on 23 April.
The prime accused in the case gave a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Sabyasachi Roy on 15 March.
Sources from police and family members said the child went to her sister’s house several days ago. On 6 March, the mother-in-law of the child’s sister brought her to the 250-bed hospital in an unconscious state. The victim was later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where she was put on life support. She was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and eventually to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for advanced treatment.
The child’s mother filed a rape case on 8 March. As such, the verdict in the case is going to be delivered within 73 days of the incident. Earlier, the police submitted the charge sheet within 37 days of the incident.