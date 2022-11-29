Crime

Brazil fan stabbed to death by Argentina fan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Chandpur districtProthom Alo illustration

A 16-year old boy in Chandpur sadar upazila was stabbed to death on Monday night allegedly by his friend following an argument over Argentina’s match against Mexico in Qatar World Cup, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a student of class X and son of Helal Bepari from South Nanupur village. 

The incident occurred around 7.00pm in front of Amin Beprai’s house in the village, said police.

Mehedi was declared dead after he was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital. “He had three stabbing injuries on his chest," said duty doctor Omar Faruq.

With the help of locals, police detained accused Barkat, 20, and seized the knife he used for stabbing, said A Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of sadar model police station.

Mehedi’s father Helal said Barkat had beaten his son over a heated argument while watching the World Cup match on Sunday night.

“Barkat called Mehedi from home today and severely stabbed him,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of police (finance and crime) Sudipto Roy said according to locals they were friend and neighbours.

“They had a fight over personal issues and the accused has confessed to stabbing Mehedi in primary questioning. More information can be known after investigation,” he said.

