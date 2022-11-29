Brazil fan stabbed to death by Argentina fan

A 16-year old boy in Chandpur sadar upazila was stabbed to death on Monday night allegedly by his friend following an argument over Argentina’s match against Mexico in Qatar World Cup, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a student of class X and son of Helal Bepari from South Nanupur village.

The incident occurred around 7.00pm in front of Amin Beprai’s house in the village, said police.