Brazil fan stabbed to death by Argentina fan

Mehedi was declared dead after he was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital. “He had three stabbing injuries on his chest," said duty doctor Omar Faruq.
With the help of locals, police detained accused Barkat, 20, and seized the knife he used for stabbing, said A Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of sadar model police station.
Mehedi’s father Helal said Barkat had beaten his son over a heated argument while watching the World Cup match on Sunday night.
“Barkat called Mehedi from home today and severely stabbed him,” he said.
Additional Superintendent of police (finance and crime) Sudipto Roy said according to locals they were friend and neighbours.
“They had a fight over personal issues and the accused has confessed to stabbing Mehedi in primary questioning. More information can be known after investigation,” he said.