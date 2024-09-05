Former MPs' costly car craze: Barrister Suman on top, Shakib second

Outside of these 10 cars, it is still not confirmed is 41 more vehicles have been imported. No documents in this regard have been submitted to the Customs. The LCs of these cars were made from March to 30 July, but the customs officials feel that some cars have still not been imported. And some have been imported, but the papers have not been submitted as yet.

Chattogram customs commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, the vehicles that underwent taxation during the term of the 12th national parliament, have been released. The cars being imported after the 12th parliament was dissolved, cannot be released free of duty. However, there are four cars that were imported during the tenure of the 12th parliament, but have not been released as yet and are held up. A letter has been sent to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for a decision in this regard.

The former members of parliament who opened LCs include deputy speaker of the 12th national parliament Md Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former disaster management minister Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat, parliament member who left BNP to join Awami League before the last election Muhammad Shahjahan Omar and former members of parliament Sajjadul Hasan, Abul Kalam Azad, SAK Ekramuzzaman, Choyon Islam AKM Rezaul KRIM Tansen, etc.

LCs were opened for the import of cars by eight former members of parliament of the reserved seats for women. They are Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanam, Nasima Zaman Boby, Nadia Binte Amin, Begum Mafuz Sultana, Khaleda Bahar Beauty, Runu Reza and Shahida Tarek Dipti.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, former president of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BAVIDA), Abdul Huq, said that the vehicles that are imported by the members of parliament are not generally imported commercially because of their extremely high prices. He said that some members of parliament sell their vehicle import permits for Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) to Tk 15 million (Tk 1.5 crore). These are then sold and bought in the market. But the parliament members can't sell transfer cars before 5 years. The cars are bought and sold under such a contract.