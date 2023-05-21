ASP murder in hospital: Adabor police charges 4 owners, PBI acquits them

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has acquitted four owners of 'Mind Aid' mental hospital who were charged by Adabor police station in a case filed over beating assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Anisul Karim to death.

A physician of National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, who advised to admit him to that hospital, has also been acquitted.

In connection with the murder of ASP Anisul, PBI submitted a charge sheet against 10 people to the court in November.

Plaintiff Faizuddin Ahmad, father of Anisul Karim, said he has heard a charge sheet has been submitted to the court. But he doesn't know who have been charged.

Lawyer Ehsanul Haque said there is an obligation in the law that the plaintiff has to be informed before submitting the charge sheet to the court.

In accordance with the order of the court, PBI reinvestigated the case filed over the murder of Anisul Karim. Earlier, Adabor police station submitted a charge sheet against 15 people in the court in February 2022.

