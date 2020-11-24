ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter

ACC director Akhtar Hossain Azad directed to submit the details of all movable and immovable properties, liabilities, source of income and its acquisition in their names or their dependents within 21 working days.

It also said that action would be taken against them under the ACC act if they failed to submit the statement of assets within the stipulated time or if they submit a false statement.

Earlier, on 11 November, investigating officer Salahuddin Ahmed filed a case against Papul, his wife MP Selina Islam, sister-in-law Jasmine Pradhan and daughter Wafa Islam.