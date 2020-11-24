ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter

Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul
Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday issued a notice seeking the asset statements of reserve seat MP Selina Islam, the wife of MP Shahidul Islam Papul, now in custody of Kuwaiti police on allegations of corruption, and their daughter Wafa Islam.

Separate notices were sent to their address from the ACC head office asking for the statements, reports news agency UNB.

ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter.

ACC director Akhtar Hossain Azad directed to submit the details of all movable and immovable properties, liabilities, source of income and its acquisition in their names or their dependents within 21 working days.

It also said that action would be taken against them under the ACC act if they failed to submit the statement of assets within the stipulated time or if they submit a false statement.

Earlier, on 11 November, investigating officer Salahuddin Ahmed filed a case against Papul, his wife MP Selina Islam, sister-in-law Jasmine Pradhan and daughter Wafa Islam.

