Arrest warrant issued against Khondakar Moshtaq’s son

Cumilla cognizance court-3 senior judicial magistrate Ghulam Mahbub Khan has issued the arrest warrant against Ishtiaq who reportedly lives in Canada.
The court ordered Daudkandi police to arrest Ishtiaq, confirmed plaintiff’s lawyer advocate Iftekhar Ahmed on Wednesday.
It was learnt that Ishtiaq sold a large part of the properties of his relatives with counterfeiting documents and signatures. He also maintains a gang in the locality that helps accomplish his illegal and fraudulent activities.
The plaintiff in the case, Khondakar Jabir Ahmed Sarwar said that Khondakar Ishtiaq has deprived them of their legal rights. From Canada he (Khondakar Ishtiaq Ahmed) controls a group of miscreants in the Doshpara area, the plaintiff alleged.
“Counterfeiting the signatures of our heirs he sold several properties and some other properties are being sold.”
He alleged that Nizamuddin, the caretaker of Mushtaq’s house, looks after all illegal affairs as per Ishtiaq’s direction.
Daudkandi police station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said, accused Khondakar Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu had fled the country and now lives abroad. As an arrest warrant has been issued necessary legal action will be taken in consultation with the higher authorities, he added.