Arrest warrant issued against Khondakar Moshtaq’s son

“Counterfeiting the signatures of our heirs he sold several properties and some other properties are being sold.”

He alleged that Nizamuddin, the caretaker of Mushtaq’s house, looks after all illegal affairs as per Ishtiaq’s direction.

Daudkandi police station officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said, accused Khondakar Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu had fled the country and now lives abroad. As an arrest warrant has been issued necessary legal action will be taken in consultation with the higher authorities, he added.