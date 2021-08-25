ASP among five sent to jail

Dinajpur court police inspector Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. He said five accused have been sent to Dinajpur district prison following the court order.
The arrestees are ASP Md Sarwar Kabir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Hasinur Rahman, constable Ahsanul Haque, driver Habib Mia and Fasi-Ul-Alam Polas, a resident of Dinajpur sadar upazila.
Polas made an allegation of fraud and embezzlement against Lutfor Rahman, father of Jahangir, at the criminal investigation department (CID) in Rangpur.
Following the allegation, three members from CID went to Nanderai village on Monday night to detain Lutfor.
Since they couldn’t detain Lutfor, they picked up his wife Zahra and son Jahangir from home.
On Tuesday morning, the policemen made a phone call to the family from Jahangir’s phone and demanded Tk 5 million (50 lakh) for the release of mother and son. Later, they lowered the ransom to 2 million (20 lakh) and finally settled at Tk 800,000.
The family then informed the Chirirbandar police. After that, several people including Mamun and Aftabur Zaman, relatives of Jahangir, and policeman Md Tajul Islam of Chirirbandar police station went to Ranirbandar area along with the ransom.
After an hour, they were told to go near the petrol pump in Dasmile area of Kaharol upazila. As per instructions, they had to go to several locations.
Finally, they were told to go to Bansher Hat area adjacent to Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University around 6:30pm. At the time, locals caught the CID members and later handed them over to the Chirirbandar police station.