ASP among five sent to jail

A Dinajpur court has sent five including an assistant police superintendent (ASP) to prison in a case filed on charges of demanding ransom after kidnapping a mother and her son from Chirirbandar of Dinajpur.

Dinajpur judicial magistrate (Chirirbandar-4) court judge Shishir Kumar Basu on Wednesday passed the order after recording the statements from the victims—Zahra Begum and her son Jahangir Alam.