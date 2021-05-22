Babunagari’s press secretary arrested

Inamul Hasan Faruki, press secretary of Hefazat-e-Islami’s defunct committee’s amir and convener of present convening committee Junaid Babunagari, has been arrested. He was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday from Fateyabad in Hathazari.

Arrested Inamul Hasan Faruki was in charge of issuing all statements and press releases of Hefazat on behalf of Babunagari. He used to be the publicity secretary of Hathazari upazila unit of Hefazat.