Bayezid, who unscrewed Padma Bridge bolts, placed on seven-day remand

Bayezid was arrested from the capital’s Shantinagar area after a video of him unscrewing nuts and bolts from Padma Bridge went viral on a social media platform, Tiktok.
Earlier on Monday, CID organised a press conference to brief the media regarding the arrest of Bayezid Talha.
Special Superintendent of Police Rezaul Masood of CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Division said at the CID headquarters in Malibagh, "It is not possible to loosen the bolt of the bridge with bare hands. We have also discussed this with the bridge authorities and learned that the bolts of such a large installation cannot be removed by hand.”
The CID official could not answer the question as to what kinds of tools were used to remove the bolt.
At the press conference, Rezaul Masood said that after the arrest of the young man, during the preliminary interrogation he confessed to unscrewing the bolt. However, he has not yet given any information about how he did this. He went there by car and there was another person in the car besides the young man.
Asked what evidence was mentioned in the case statement, the official said accused’s mobile phone was recovered from him, which was shown as evidence in the case. However, the bolt has not been recovered yet. These will be shown as evidence after being recovered.
"We have not received any CCTV footage of the incident so far," the official told a news conference adding that police have been trying to collect the footage.