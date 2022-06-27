Bayezid, who unscrewed Padma Bridge bolts, placed on seven-day remand

At the press conference, Rezaul Masood said that after the arrest of the young man, during the preliminary interrogation he confessed to unscrewing the bolt. However, he has not yet given any information about how he did this. He went there by car and there was another person in the car besides the young man.

Asked what evidence was mentioned in the case statement, the official said accused’s mobile phone was recovered from him, which was shown as evidence in the case. However, the bolt has not been recovered yet. These will be shown as evidence after being recovered.

"We have not received any CCTV footage of the incident so far," the official told a news conference adding that police have been trying to collect the footage.