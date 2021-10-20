72 cases filed, 450 arrested

As many as 72 cases regarding last week’s communal violence have been registered and 450 people have been arrested across the country till Tuesday, police said.

AIG (inspection) of police headquarter Mohammad Shah Jalal, who is in additional charge of AIG (media), said on Wednesday more cases are being filed and the operation to arrest the accused is continuing, reports UNB.

Besides the police, special units of the force have been involved in unravelling the facts behind the violence and crime, he said.

Technology-based investigations are underway to unravel the mystery quickly. Cyber monitoring has also been intensified to curb rumours and incitement through social media.