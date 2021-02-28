Court rejects prayer for remand of cartoonist Kishore

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told the court that Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who has been detained in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, has been tortured. A charge sheet against him was also submitted to the court. However, the police have once again appealed for his remand, which is against the law. The accused has not been produced in the court. Another accused Mushtaq Ahmed died in prison. The prayer should be rejected.

The court wanted to know from the state why the accused was not produced in the court today. However, the state did not reply to the court. After hearing the both parties, the court rejected the remand prayer for Ahmed Kabir Kishore.

Jyotirmoy Barua said, Ahmed Kabir Kishore has been tortured inhumanly after being arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, which breaches the “Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, 2013.”

An appeal has been made to the CMM court to produce Ahmed Kabir Kishore in the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge court. Ahmed Kabir Kishore wants to file complaints to the court.