Court to deliver verdict 12 Oct

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 12 October for delivering verdict in an arms case filed against Narsingdi’s expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed the date after closing the law-point arguments of both sides in the case.
On 29 June, investigation officer Arifuzzaman, sub-inspector of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), submitted charge sheet in the case. Charges were framed on 23 August.
Twelve people were named as witnesses in the case.
RAB raided two flats belonging to Papiya and Sumon on 23 February, a day after arresting them at Dhaka airport.
Counterfeit notes and foreign currencies worth around Tk 250,000 were seized from them.
About Tk 5.8 million was recovered from the two flats on Indira road in Dhaka belonging to the couple and a presidential suite at a five-star hotel in the capital.
Apart from the lavish flats, Papiya and her former Chhatra League leader husband own two more flats and two plots worth around Tk 20 million in Narsingdi and a number of luxurious cars.
Three cases were filed against them – two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts and another with Airport police under the Special Powers Act-1974.
On 4 August, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Papiya and her husband for embezzling Tk 62.4 million.