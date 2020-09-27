Court to deliver verdict 12 Oct

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 12 October for delivering verdict in an arms case filed against Narsingdi’s expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed the date after closing the law-point arguments of both sides in the case.

On 29 June, investigation officer Arifuzzaman, sub-inspector of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), submitted charge sheet in the case. Charges were framed on 23 August.