CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income

"Though this opportunity is positive for the economy on a limited scale and for a short time, it's harmful in the long run," he said.

Former member (Customs Policy) of NBR Md Farid Uddin said the lack of good governance is the reason behind the black money. "The role of political leadership is significant to prevent black income," he added.

On the other hand, member of NBR (Customs policy) Md Alamgir Hossain said providing black money whitening facilities through special tax benefits will help the overall economic development.