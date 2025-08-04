Sheikh Hasina ordered ‘no treatment, no release’ at hospital, Imran heard

Abdullah Al Imran, a student, has testified against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in a case filed on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising last year.

Imran testified before the International Crimes Tribunal-1 as the second witness in the trial today, Monday.

In his statement, he claimed that Sheikh Hasina personally issued a “No treatment, no release” order during a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (also known as Pangu Hospital) in Agargaon, Dhaka. Imran told the court that he heard the directive himself.