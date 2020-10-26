Criminal gangs from 9 African countries active in Bangladesh

This victim said that 'William' told him that he was an American national and so if he got a certificate from the embassy, them the law enforcement would release the gift box. But that would require Tk 382,500 as certificate fees. After he sent the money, he was told that the High Court seal would be required on the certificate and that would need another Tk 150,000. He had to pay yet another Tk 70,000 for some miscellaneous airport charges. But he never found the gift box.

Later a man named Suleiman scared him further and made away with another Tk 870,000 to 'protect' him from the law enforcement. The young man had to borrow money from his friends to pay this amount. Later, after seeing a news report about such scams, he realised he was being conned.

CID sub-inspector Newton Dutta, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the recent spate of such incidents have been of similar nature. The people who had been contacting the businessman from Barishal, were all of the same criminal gang. They used the same picture of a gift box in their communications with several persons. They just changed the names in each case. They created a fake courier website with a tracking number that indicated where the gift was at the time. So even if the victims were educated, they believed that the gift was genuinely being sent to them.

CID has also found that such scamsters have been hacking people's Facebook ID and using the friend lists to cheat people. During investigations, a Facebook ID of a person called Anita Jim Rose was detected. The ID picture depicted a woman in US army uniform. Later they found that this ID had also been opened in the name of a certain Mim Islam. Another ID in the name of Kulunder Kevin had been opened by someone called Mohammed Mizan.