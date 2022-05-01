Deaths in ‘gunfight’, custodial deaths increase in April: MSF

Those were revealed by Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) in its April Human Rights Situation Monitoring Report on Saturday.

The MSF prepared the report on the basis of the reports published in various national dailies. Moreover, in almost every case, it has been verified by the local human rights activists.

The report has been prepared on the basis of the events that took place from 1 to 30 April this year.

A comparative analysis of the organisation’s data showed that the incidence of violence against women and children, including rape, has increased. Incidents like casualties at the border have not stopped. Besides, the incidents of torture of minorities on various pretexts have been going on.

The MSF is deeply concerned about the growing number of human rights violations.