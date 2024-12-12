Miscreants committing crimes with looted firearms

During the July-August student-people uprising, nearly 1,500 firearms and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition were looted from various police stations across the country. Those are yet to be recovered.

The looted weapons have fallen into the hands of criminals and are being used in crimes.

Last week, a pistol looted from a police station was used in the murder of a young woman in Munshiganj.

Moreover, the police suspected that firearms and ammunition looted in the October-November period were used in a series of shootings and murders in the Geneva Camp of Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

Several police officers told Prothom Alo that the looted firearms and ammunition have fallen into the hands of escapees from prisons, notorious criminals, extremists, radical groups, and teenage gangs, causing growing fear and insecurity among the public.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, police sources revealed that 5,750 firearms and more than 651,609 rounds of ammunition were looted from various police stations, outposts, and facilities.

These included various types of rifles, submachine guns (SMG), light machine guns (LMG), pistols, shotguns, gas guns, tear gas launchers, tear gas shells, tear gas spray, sound grenades, and ammunition of different calibers.