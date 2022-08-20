21 August: 18th anniversary of grenade attack Sunday

The 18th anniversary of the gruesome grenade attack on an Awami League (AL) anti-terrorism rally in the capital on 21 August 2004, will be observed tomorrow with heavy hearts.

On this day in 2004 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, this unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The party leaders and activists formed a human shield to protect the then opposition leader and incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

That day, Sheikh Hasina miraculously survived the infernal grenade attack. Seeing that the main target of the assassins Sheikh Hasina survived, 12 rounds were shot at her car. However, the targeted bullets could not penetrate the bulletproof vehicle carrying Bangabandhu's daughter. Immediately after the attack, Sheikh Hasina was cordoned off in a car and taken to her then residence Sudha Sadan in Dhanmondi.