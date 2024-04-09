CID calls to acquit accused despite allegations of money laundering

‘ringID’ is one of the companies that embezzled the money of their customers in recent times. One and a half years ago, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the policem on the basis of investigation, brought allegations of filching Tk 3.02 billion owned by their customers. They had laundered and embezzled Tk 370 million in total. However, the CID now has recommended the acquittal of the top three officials of rindID from the allegations after the investigation.

The CID has recommended the acquittal of ringID managing director Shariful Islam, chief executive officer of ringID Irin Islam and director Saiful Islam. Irin Islam is Shariful’s wife and Saiful is his brother in the final report submitted to a Dhaka court.

The report says the allegations against ringID, including collecting money from the customers fraudulently, embezzling their money, illegal investments in the share market and laundering money abroad, could not be proven. The information on the basis of which the case was launched was wrong, CID said in their report.