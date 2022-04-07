Evaly chairman released from Kashimpur jail

On 16 September, Evaly’s CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima, the chairman of the company were arrested during a raid on their house in capital’s Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly, an e-commerce firm, were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Arif Baker lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing the couple of stealing customers' money and fraudulence.

The couple was later sent to jail through court.