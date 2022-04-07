Crime

Evaly chairman released from Kashimpur jail

Prothom Alo English Desk
Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly’s chairman Shamima Nasrin on Wednesday was released from Kashimpur prison, reports UNB.

Superintendent of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, Halima Khatun said that Shamima was released on Wednesday evening after her papers regarding the release order were verified.

She was brought to the jail on 21 September, she said.

On 16 September, Evaly’s CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima, the chairman of the company were arrested during a raid on their house in capital’s Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly, an e-commerce firm, were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Arif Baker lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing the couple of stealing customers' money and fraudulence.

The couple was later sent to jail through court.

