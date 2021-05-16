Ex-MP from Jamaat Shahjahan Chowdhury put on 3-day remand

A Chattogram Court on Saturday placed Shahjahan Chowdhury, a former MP and central leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, on a three-day remand in the case filed over acts of violence by Hefazat-e-Islam in Hathazari upazila.

The court of judicial magistrate Shahriar Iqbal passed the order when police sought a seven-day remand to interrogate him, said district court inspector Humayun Kabir, reports news agency UNB.

Earlier, police arrested Shahjahan Chowdhury from his residence at Samdar Para in Satkania municipality area of Chattogram.