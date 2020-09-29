Families of the accused seek justice too

Rabiul Islam alias Rabiul Hasan, 25, fifth accused in the case, is a resident of Boro Nadgipur village of Dirai upazila in Sunamganj. His father Delwar Hossain is a farmer.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Delwar Hossain said he has a son and five daughters. Rabiul went to Sylhet for studies in 2014. In the beginning he stayed at his grandfather's house and later at the MC College hostel. He said he sent his son to the city for higher studies and he couldn't imagine he would get involved in such a dreadful act.

Rabiul's father said, "I do not support any criminal act and Rabiul must be punished if he commits any crime. But his patrons who derailed him should also be punished."

Two close relatives said Rabiul is involved in politics alongside studies. He is a follower of Ranajit Sarker, former youth and sports secretary of Sylhet district Awami League.

They said Rabiul has committed such a crime because he mixed with bad company.

The father of another accused is in government service.

Preferring not to be named, he said, "I am afraid to give my identity, being the father of such a disreputable son. He was not so in the past."

He said, "The college authorities have responsibilities. The hostel authorities are the guardians of the students who stay at the college hostel. What are they doing? Why wouldn't they be brought to book?"

Brother of Arjun Laskar said he came home on the following day of the incident. The entire locality feel embarrassed as his photo was published. He went to a relatives house and arrested from there.

He said, "No family wants their children to be engaged in such activities. Who instigated Arjun on this path? Will anyone try them?"

MC College principal Saleh Ahmed said, "I have the responsibility as I am also their guardian. But anyone in my position will also be helpless."

All of six accused in the case are the followers of Ranajit Sarker who is a former youth and sports secretary of Sylhet district Awami League.

Ranajit Sarker said, "I am shocked by this incident. Why will I be accused for them? I have been in mainstream politics for 20 years. I was held responsible whenever anything happened at MC College or Tilagarh area. There is a big conspiracy behind this."