Robbery from DBBL cash van: Tk 25.3m recovered, 8 detained

At a press conference at the DB office at Mintoo Road, DB additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said a total of Tk 64.3 million has been recovered in two phases so far.
He said members of the criminal gang were following the Money Plant cash van for a long time.
As per plan, the robbers called a microbus driver to the Kurmitola area saying that they would go to Sylhet. When the driver arrived, the robbers tied the driver's hands and legs and took the microbus to Mirpur DOHS. Then they started to follow the DBBL cash van.
The robbers hit the cash van at a place convenient to them and started an altercation. The criminals then took control of the cash van and started moving towards the 300 feet road.
Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said the robbers reached 300 feet and fled with the money in two sacks and several bags.
He said there were no armed security guards in the cash van. Money Plant Limited had never informed the police about their service although they carried this on for long.
In reply to a question, Harun Or Rashid said they have sought a 10-day remand of each of the arrested people.