Robbery from DBBL cash van: Tk 25.3m recovered, 8 detained

At a press conference at the DB office at Mintoo Road, DB additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said a total of Tk 64.3 million has been recovered in two phases so far.

He said members of the criminal gang were following the Money Plant cash van for a long time.

As per plan, the robbers called a microbus driver to the Kurmitola area saying that they would go to Sylhet. When the driver arrived, the robbers tied the driver's hands and legs and took the microbus to Mirpur DOHS. Then they started to follow the DBBL cash van.