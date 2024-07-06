Benazir’s Rupganj resort confiscated
Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's luxurious resort at Ananda Housing Society in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila has been seized today.
The resort was confiscated in a joint drive by Narayanganj district administration and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
District additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Md Shafiqur Alam led the drive. ACC Narayanganj’s deputy director Mainul Hasan Roushani, Rupganj’s upazila nirbahi officer Md Ahsan Mahmud and officials of administration and police were present during the drive.
During the drive, the authorities placed a signboard marking the property as confiscated. According to the notice placed, Benazir’s daughter Rarheen Rishta Binte Benazir is the owner of the resort. Earlier, a court ordered confiscation of the property.
Shafiqur Alam said the district administration has taken control of the resort on the orders of the court.
"There is a two-storied building, some dogs and birds inside the boundary. The doors of the house could not be opened due to a digital lock system. We could not enter inside the premises for lack of technician and equipment to open it," he added.
He said the next action would be taken as per the decision of the committee headed by the deputy commissioner. For the time being, two guards will look after the property.
Some locals said Benazir built the resort on 24-katha land beside Demra-Ichapur road four years ago.