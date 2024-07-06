Benazir’s Rupganj resort confiscated

During the drive, the authorities placed a signboard marking the property as confiscated. According to the notice placed, Benazir’s daughter Rarheen Rishta Binte Benazir is the owner of the resort. Earlier, a court ordered confiscation of the property.

Shafiqur Alam said the district administration has taken control of the resort on the orders of the court.

"There is a two-storied building, some dogs and birds inside the boundary. The doors of the house could not be opened due to a digital lock system. We could not enter inside the premises for lack of technician and equipment to open it," he added.