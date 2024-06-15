Benazir’s Rupganj house is a mystery to locals

Several cages for birds and different local breeds of chickens inside the house could be seen from outside. Some of those cages were empty. Besides, there were several fruit, flower and medicinal trees inside the compound.

Asked about any chance of getting inside the house, Abdullah said, “Although I am the caretaker of the house, I am not allowed to enter. Only family members of the former IGP have the keys.”

Some teenagers were swimming in the lake beside the house. Speaking to this correspondent, one of them said, “I heard the interior of the house is like a royal palace. All the furniture of the house is from abroad. I also heard that many of those have been shifted after Benazir fled the country.”

A 15-year-old teen said, “I wish I could enter the house.” Asked why, he said, “There is a bathroom inside the house entirely made of glass. I heard the bathroom is even bigger than our house. That’s why I want to see the bathroom with my own eyes.”