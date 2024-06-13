ACC finds evidence of Benazir’s corruption: Lawyer
Evidence has been found of former police chief Benazir Ahmed and his family members acquiring assets beyond known sources of income, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Thursday.
“Evidence of corruption committed by Benazir has been found. Now lawsuits will be filed if the ACC finds it appropriate,” he told Prothom Alo today.
ACC has found information about 12 flats in Dhaka registered in the name of Benazir and his wife and the couple’s three daughters.
Four of the flats are in the capital’s upscale Gulshan area, six are at a building in Adabor and two commercial spaces (flats) are located in Badda.
Apart from this, the anti-graft watchdog found another 25 acres (76 bighas) of land of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.
In total, ACC found information of 697 bighas of land of the family in different districts.
Following an appeal made by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain, a senior special metropolitan judge of Dhaka, on Wednesday ordered to confiscate their newly found eight flats, shares of private ‘Citizen Television’ and Tiger Craft Apparels Limited, an apparel company.
Earlier, the same court ordered to seize 621 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, shares of 19 companies and four flats in the capital’s upscale Gulshan area, all belonging to former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.
The court also ordered the freezing of savings certificates of Tk 3 million, 33 accounts in various banks and three BO (beneficiary owners) accounts.
Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told Prothom Alo Wednesday that the ACC has been continuing its search for more assets of Benazir Ahmed and his family.
Amid the search for his illegally acquired assets, Benazir Ahmed and his family left the country on 4 May.
Benazir served as IGP of Bangladesh Police between 15 April 2020 and 30 September 2022. Earlier, he was appointed as the director general of Rapid Action Battalion in January 2015 and worked until April 2020.
He also served as commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.