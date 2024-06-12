Assets of Benazir family: Order to seize 8 more flats, 25 acres of land
A Dhaka court in its third order asked the relevant authorities to seize eight more flats and 25 acres of land registered in the names of former police chief Benazir Ahmed, his wife and daughters.
The court also ordered to confiscate their shares of private ‘Citizen Television’ and Tiger Craft Apparels Limited, an apparel company.
Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain, a senior special metropolitan judge of Dhaka, passed the order Wednesday following an appeal made by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The flats are located in the capital’s Badda and Adabor areas while 25 acres of the land is in Bandarban district, 24 kathas of land is in Rupganj or Narayanganj and three kathas of the land is in the capital’s Uttara area.
Earlier, the same court ordered to seize former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members’ 621 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, shares of 19 companies and four flats in the capital’s upscale Gulshan area.
The court also ordered the freezing of savings certificates of Tk 3 million, 33 accounts in various banks and three BO (beneficiary owners) accounts.
Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told Prothom Alo that the ACC has been continuing its search for more moveable and immoveable assets of the former IGP, Benazir Ahmed.
Recently allegations have been raised against Benazir Ahmed and his family members, saying that they gathered a huge amount of assets through corruption and irregularities.
Following this the anti-graft watchdog initiated an investigation against the former IGP and his family.
Benazir Ahmed served as IGP of Bangladesh Police between 15 April 2020 and 30 September 2022. Earlier, he was appointed as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and director general of Rapid Action Battalion.