Prime minister, come and see how Benazir grabbed land of minorities, says Rana Das Gupta

Bringing about allegations of grabbing hundreds of bighas of land of the Hindu community of Gopalganj against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad general secretary Rana Das Gupta urged prime minister Sheikh Hasina to visit that area.

He said the people in that area are facing a serious economic crisis as the land of the people dependent on agriculture has been grabbed.

Rana Das Gupta made this remark while briefing the media on Friday evening after talking to the victims and visiting the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park in Gopalganj owned by Benazir and his family members.

