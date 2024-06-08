District administration takes over Benazir’s Savanna Eco Resort

The Gopalganj district administration has taken control of the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park owned by the former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family. Benazir Ahmed, who is currently outside the country, faces allegations of illegally amassing wealth.

The district administration and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced the takeover through PA announcement in front of the resort’s main entrance at 11:00pm on Friday. As a result, district administration will exercise the authority of the property from today, Saturday as per the court order.