Benazir-Aziz: Govt in discomfort all of a sudden

After the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, the government has faced no political pressure within the country from the opposition camp and things were running smoothly for the government in this fourth consecutive term.

Then all of a sudden, from outside of the political arena, the allegations of corruption against Aziz Ahmed and Benazir Ahmed disrupted that complacence to an extent.

Both of them, after all, were known to be particularly close to the government. Allegations arose against both of them for using their power to commit corruption while they were in the top positions of two forces.

Former army chief Aziz Ahmed has been accused of using his influence to get false IDs and passports for this brothers.

And evidence has arisen of the former police chief Benazir Ahmed amassing huge amounts of wealth outside of known income.