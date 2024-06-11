What about Benazir's "integrity" award?

There can no longer be any debate over the fact that Benazir Ahmed certainly could not qualify to receive such an award, particularly for integrity, while he was in service. But that award still remains in his records. He was given a certificate, a crest and money equal to one month's basic salary as part of the award. He had been selected for the 2020 "integrity award" from among the heads of various offices and agencies under the home ministry's public security division.

It should be clarified what the government actually means by "integrity". According to government documents, integrity generally means behaviourial excellence based on ethics and honesty. It also implies a commitment to the established societal norms and ethics. On an individual level it encompasses dutifulness, honesty and integrity.

The cabinet of the Awami League government in October 2012 approved the "Commitment to Build Sonar Bangla: National Integrity Strategy". The relevant gazette was published in 2017. Since then government officers and employees of integrity have been given this award.