Father pays Tk 500,000 ransom for son in Libya, kidnappers demand another Tk 4.2m

Hoping to get his son back alive, 70-year-old Abdus Samad sent a total of Tk 500,000 on several occasions to mobile phone numbers provided by traffickers. He had been told that once the money was received, he would be allowed to speak to his son.

But the traffickers did not keep their promise even after taking the money. Instead, they demanded another Tk 4.2 million in ransom from the father, assuring him that his son would be rescued.

Special Superintendent of Police Md Shufiullah of the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Media Wing told Prothom Alo on Friday, that the victim, Abdus Samad, is from Monmot Bipujipara village in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha. His son, Md Saiful, is 39 years old.

In connection with the incident, the CID arrested two members of a human trafficking ring on charges of fraud. They are Md Monowar Hossain, 40, and Md Sohel Rana, 45, both from Chandpur village in Singra upazila of Natore.

They were arrested Thursday afternoon, in the Singra Bazar area of Natore.