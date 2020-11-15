Haji Salim grabs land in Patuakhali too

A visit to the area on Saturday revealed that work was on to retrieve their lost land. The embankment put up by Madina Group was being removed and the occupied land being recovered.

A member of one of the victim families, Ahsan Pavel, said Haji Salim's people had grabbed 1 acre 43 decimals of their land. He had approached Haji Salim's people but to no avail. The owners of other plots of land also had been endeavouring to recover their land. The local administration did nothing to help.

Responding to such allegations, Madina Group deputy general manager (land) Md Nurul Hamid said, "The plot was bought from an owner of the land. Also, signboards were erected before the land was brought. No one had raised any objection then. The 4 acre 74 decimals of land was bought at market price. Later, there had been some conflict over land ownership and the matter was sorted out with the land claimants. We are having to purchase the same land twice. We are the victims here and we will take legal action."