Haji Salim's eyes on others' land

Haji Salim, a ruling-party MP from Dhaka-18 constituency, has allegedly grabbed land in different parts in the capital Dhaka and Narayanganj.

Several incidents of land grabbing by Old Dhaka's powerful MP started surfacing after members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house in Old Dhaka and arrested his son Irfan Salim for assaulting a naval officer.

Those who lost their lands to the MP, are afraid of disclosing their complaints.

Following the raid at Haji Salim's house on 26 October, Agrani Bank authorities recovered its 20 decimals of land grabbed by Haji Salim.

Agrani Bank head of security protocol Md Asaduzzaman said Haji Salim has again grabbed the land in Moulvibazar of Old Dhaka.

Haji Salim and his personal secretary Mohiuddin did not respond to phone calls and SMS texts about the land grabbing.

His lawyer Prannath, however, denied all allegations.