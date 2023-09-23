2 cops remanded over snatching Tk 2mn

A Dhaka court on Friday placed five people, including two police constables, on two-day remand each in a case lodged over snatching of Tk 2 million from a bank in the capital's Paltan area, reports BSS.
The five remanded accused are- Demra police line constables Mahabub Ali and Asif Iqbal and their cohorts Shahajahan, Hridoy and Russel.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand each in the case.
According to the case documents, a staff of a Paltan-based office went to deposit Tk 2mn to IFIC Bank Paltan branch around 2:00 pm on Thursday. The two policemen went inside the bank and grabbed the man, saying they have warrant against him. They dragged him outside and made him to sit on motorbike with them.
After bringing him in front of Mugda Medical College Hospital, the two policemen dropped him there and left the place. The victim quickly informed his office, and took help of police. From the CCTV footages found from the cameras installed inside and outside the bank, police identified Hridoy, who revealed the identities of all the criminals.
Police later arrested the two constables and recovered Taka 1 million from them. Later, police arrested Shahajahan and Russel from Basabo area and recovered the remaining money from them.