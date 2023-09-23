2 cops remanded over snatching Tk 2mn

A Dhaka court on Friday placed five people, including two police constables, on two-day remand each in a case lodged over snatching of Tk 2 million from a bank in the capital's Paltan area, reports BSS.

The five remanded accused are- Demra police line constables Mahabub Ali and Asif Iqbal and their cohorts Shahajahan, Hridoy and Russel.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand each in the case.