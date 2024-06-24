Benazir’s wife, daughters didn’t turn up at ACC: Secretary

Stating that the ACC team would submit the investigation report on time, she said the commission would take decisions on the next course of action based on that.

The law will take its due course as with the others, she said.

The ACC on 28 May summoned former IGP Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters for questioning about his huge amount of assets.

Benazir was asked to appear on 6 June while his wife and daughters were on 9 June to present their statements.

But the former police chief sought 15 more days through his lawyer on 5 June. Later, he sent a written statement to the ACC on 21 June.