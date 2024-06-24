Benazir’s wife, daughters didn’t turn up at ACC: Secretary
The wife and three daughters of former police chief Benazir Ahmed did not arrive at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters in the capital city Monday though the date was fixed earlier.
Speaking about this to the media, ACC secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said they sent letters to the commission defending themselves.
She further said neither the wife of Benazir nor the couple’s daughters appeared before the anti-graft watchdog to face quizzing. They did not even appeal for time. They, however, have sent a written statement defending themselves.
The ACC secretary mentioned that the statement was submitted to the ACC office Thursday along with the statement of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, who also did not turn up at the ACC.
Now the Anti-Corruption Commission can take necessary action, Khorsheda Yasmin added.
Stating that the ACC team would submit the investigation report on time, she said the commission would take decisions on the next course of action based on that.
The law will take its due course as with the others, she said.
The ACC on 28 May summoned former IGP Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters for questioning about his huge amount of assets.
Benazir was asked to appear on 6 June while his wife and daughters were on 9 June to present their statements.
But the former police chief sought 15 more days through his lawyer on 5 June. Later, he sent a written statement to the ACC on 21 June.
NBR’s Matiur
When the newspersons asked the ACC secretary about National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman, she said a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the allegations of his amassing wealth illegally. The team has already started its work.
Khorsheda Yasmin said a court has already imposed a ban on Matiur Rahman, his wife Laila Kaniz and his son Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman from travelling abroad.
ACC is an independent organisation and it is facing no pressure from any side, she asserted.