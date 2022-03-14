Crime

DU student earlier tortured at hall

He came under 'personal attack' while giving his statement

Dhaka University
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall
A second year student Abu Taleb, who was earlier tortured in the 'mini guestroom' at Dhaka University, has alleged that he has come under personal attack by the members of the inquiry committee while delivering his statement on the matter.

"Rather asking about the torture, the members of the probe body have asked me many personal questions," Abu Taleb alleged. He is a student of the Criminology Department.

However, teachers on the inquiry investigation committee denied his allegation.

Abu Taleb was allegedly tortured by four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Room 201 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University on 11 March.

Allegations of torture were raised against BCL activists Sheikh Shanto Alam and third year student Imdadul Haque alias Badhan of Islamic History and Culture.

Allegations were also raised that Information Science and Library Management Department student Shahabuddin Islam alias Bijoy and Law Department student Nahidul Islam alias Fagun also assaulted Abu Taleb.

Following the news of the incident in the media, the Bangabandhu Hall authorities formed a four-member committee on Friday. The committee was asked to submit report in three working days.

As the committee summoned him, Abu Taleb went to the hall on Sunday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, Taleb alleged, "I was attacked personally by the inquiry committee. The committee head wanted to know whether I have a hall card. They didn't ask me about the torture. The spoke to me loudly and harshly."

"They said I didn't seem to be a student. When I asked why they were talking to me in this way, the chief of the committee said they suspect me to be a drug addict. They said the department teachers don't know me. They enquired about CGPA," Taleb added.

Resident teacher and Bangla department associate professor Md Abdus Sobhan is the head of the committee formed by the Bangabandhu hall administration.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdus Sobhan said, "His written statement has been taken. He is not legal resident student. He has no identity card of the hall. He did not apply for the ID card."

"When asked about the matter, Taleb talked inconsistently. He was not attacked personally," Sobhan added.

About the hall card, Taleb said no one of his academic year has been given any hall card.

