He came under 'personal attack' while giving his statement

A second year student Abu Taleb, who was earlier tortured in the 'mini guestroom' at Dhaka University, has alleged that he has come under personal attack by the members of the inquiry committee while delivering his statement on the matter.

"Rather asking about the torture, the members of the probe body have asked me many personal questions," Abu Taleb alleged. He is a student of the Criminology Department.

However, teachers on the inquiry investigation committee denied his allegation.

Abu Taleb was allegedly tortured by four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Room 201 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University on 11 March.

Allegations of torture were raised against BCL activists Sheikh Shanto Alam and third year student Imdadul Haque alias Badhan of Islamic History and Culture.

Allegations were also raised that Information Science and Library Management Department student Shahabuddin Islam alias Bijoy and Law Department student Nahidul Islam alias Fagun also assaulted Abu Taleb.