He came under 'personal attack' while giving his statement

Following the news of the incident in the media, the Bangabandhu Hall authorities formed a four-member committee on Friday. The committee was asked to submit report in three working days.
As the committee summoned him, Abu Taleb went to the hall on Sunday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, Taleb alleged, "I was attacked personally by the inquiry committee. The committee head wanted to know whether I have a hall card. They didn't ask me about the torture. The spoke to me loudly and harshly."
"They said I didn't seem to be a student. When I asked why they were talking to me in this way, the chief of the committee said they suspect me to be a drug addict. They said the department teachers don't know me. They enquired about CGPA," Taleb added.
Resident teacher and Bangla department associate professor Md Abdus Sobhan is the head of the committee formed by the Bangabandhu hall administration.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdus Sobhan said, "His written statement has been taken. He is not legal resident student. He has no identity card of the hall. He did not apply for the ID card."
"When asked about the matter, Taleb talked inconsistently. He was not attacked personally," Sobhan added.
About the hall card, Taleb said no one of his academic year has been given any hall card.