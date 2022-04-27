Crime

Helmet wearers are criminals, must be brought to book: DB

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
People who carried out the violence and killing mission wearing helmets in the clash took place at the capital's New Market area are criminals and they must be brought to book.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner Mahbub Alam on Wednesday came up with these statements at a press briefing at the DMP media center.

Mahbub Alam said, "We are not confirming their political identities now because there is no Chhatra League committee in Dhaka College. However, those who took part in the mission (killing) are definitely criminals."

When asked about the progress of investigation in connection with Nahid murder, he said those responsible for the murder are being identified scrutinising the CCTV footage captured during the clash.

Many went to home or on hiding as Dhaka College hostels were closed. Several DB teams have been working to arrest the perpetrators.

