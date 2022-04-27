Helmet wearers are criminals, must be brought to book: DB

Mahbub Alam said, "We are not confirming their political identities now because there is no Chhatra League committee in Dhaka College. However, those who took part in the mission (killing) are definitely criminals."

When asked about the progress of investigation in connection with Nahid murder, he said those responsible for the murder are being identified scrutinising the CCTV footage captured during the clash.

Many went to home or on hiding as Dhaka College hostels were closed. Several DB teams have been working to arrest the perpetrators.