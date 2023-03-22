62 Bangladeshis in Interpol’s red notice, Arav not included

There are 62 Bangladeshis in the list of Interpol’s ‘red notice’. However, there is no mention of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is accused in a case filed over the killing of a police inspector, in the list.

The police said they succeeded in issuing a red notice against Arav Khan through Interpol. Now the police will try to bring Rabiul back to the country with the help of the Interpol. The police also said that Rabiul alias Arab is staying in Dubai at the moment.

However, it was not possible to get any confirmation from the Interpol regarding the issuance of red notice against Arav Khan.

Prothom Alo contacted the Interpol through its website on Tuesday at noon. However, there is no response from the international agency as yet. They had not published any information on issuing a red alert against Arav Khan on their website either.