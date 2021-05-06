Investigation taking time as it’s a huge incident: DB

The pandemonium created by Islamist hardliners Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel of the capital city Dhaka is “a huge incident” and that is why the law enforcement is taking time to complete investigations into it, said AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch.

The leaders and activists of Hefazat carried out violence in the area after a rally at Shapla Chattar on 5 May 2013. The law enforcement agencies are now making arrests of Hefazat leaders regarding the incident.

AKM Hafiz Akter told newspersons on Wednesday that one of the main reasons of delay in completing the investigations was to ensure that no innocent persons faced trial. Extensive data and information are being collected to this end.