Power abuse creating ‘Frankenstein’ like Benazir: TIB

The organisation called for decisive legal action against those aiding such abuses and demanded compensation for individuals coerced into selling their land by the former police chief, according to a press release.

Reports indicate the former IGP used fear tactics and hostage-taking to force land sales, primarily targeting minorities. He allegedly employed personnel from his own and other state agencies to carry out these acts.

In the media release, the TIB executive director said there was no scope to accept the claim that the government did not know anything about the corruption of Benazir Ahmed and his huge amount of assets.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman described the situation as outrageous, highlighting that properties were forcibly acquired through intimidation and collusion with law enforcement and government agencies. Victims’ chances of justice were systematically blocked, necessitating exemplary punishment for the main accused and compensation for the victims, it said.