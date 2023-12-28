Accused dies in police custody, family alleges torture

An accused named Anowar Hossain, 38, died in the custody of Sharishabari police station in Jamalpur on Wednesday.
He died in custody at around 1:00 am Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday evening. The family members claim that he died due to police torture.
Deceased Anowar Hossain was from the Hatbari village in Doail union of the district.
According to the family members and case statement, on 10 December Anwar got engaged in a heated argument with Firoz Mia of Dolbhiti village in the same union. At one point, a fight ensues between the two.
Later, Firoz Mia’s younger brother Sohel Rana filed a case over the incident as the plaintiff accusing Anowar Hossain and another person named Habib Mia on Monday night.
The investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector (SI) Shahidul Islam of Sarishabari police station arrested Anowar from the Chaparkon Bazar area and took him to the police station.
SI Shahidul Islam said Anowar was taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex after he fell ill in custody at around 12:30 am. Later, he died at the health complex while undergoing treatment.
However, a residential medical officer (RMO) of the health complex Rabiul Islam said that the individual named Anowar Hossain died before he was brought to the hospital.
Anowar Hossain’s sister Nurjahan Begum said, “He was well at the time of his arrest. The police killed my brother. Sohel Rana made them (police) do it. I want justice.”
Sarishabari police station’s inspector (investigation) Faisal Ahmed told Prothom Alo that police did not torture anybody.