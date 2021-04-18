Workers fear arrest as two cases filed against over 3,000

Police and SS Power Plant authorities on 17 April lodged two separated cases with Banshkhali police station accusing over 3,000 people regarding the clash at the Gandamara coal-fired power plant in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila on the day.

The clash left five workers dead while dozens sustained bullet injuries. Three police personnel were also injured by brick chips thrown allegedly by the agitating workers.

Banshkhali police station officer in-charge, Shafiul Kabir told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that sub-inspector Kamruzzaman at the police station filed a case against some 2,000-2,500 unidentified people on allegations of attack and obstructing police from performing duties during the clash.