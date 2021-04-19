Mamunul placed to 7-day remand

Mamunul Haque is accused in at least 18 cases in the capital and Narayanganj.

Police arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon. Detective branch members and riot police were deployed in the area during the raid.

Mamunul was shown arrested in a vandalism case filed in Mohammadpur in 2020.

Mamunul is an influential leader of Hafazat-e-Islam.