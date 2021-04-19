Mamunul placed to 7-day remand

Chief metropolitan magistrate court of Dhaka has granted 7-day remand for Hefazat-e-Islam’s central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque.
Mamunul was produced before the court around 11:00am on Monday amid deployment of huge police personnel in the court premises.
Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Jafor Hossain said police sought seven-day remand for Mamunul and the court granted that.
Mamunul Haque is accused in at least 18 cases in the capital and Narayanganj.
Police arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon. Detective branch members and riot police were deployed in the area during the raid.
Mamunul was shown arrested in a vandalism case filed in Mohammadpur in 2020.
Mamunul is an influential leader of Hafazat-e-Islam.