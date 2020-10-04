MC College gang rape: Remaining two confess in court

Two more accused in the MC College hostel gang rape case, Tarequl Islam alias Tareq and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum, have made their confessional statements in court under Section 164. With this, all eight of the arrested persons, including the six named in the charges, have made their confessional statements under Section 164 in court.

Following five days in remand, Tarequl and Mahfuzur were brought to the court at around 2:30pm Sunday under police escort. They were taken before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 judge Md Ziadur Rahman. After they agreed to give their confessional statement under Section 164, Mahfuzur Rahman gave his deposition in the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 judge Saifur Rahman, and Tarequl Islam gave his deposition in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 of judge Md Ziadur Rahman.