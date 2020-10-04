MC College gang rape: Remaining two confess in court

Two more accused in the MC College hostel gang rape case, Tarequl Islam alias Tareq and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum, have made their confessional statements in court under Section 164. With this, all eight of the arrested persons, including the six named in the charges, have made their confessional statements under Section 164 in court.
Following five days in remand, Tarequl and Mahfuzur were brought to the court at around 2:30pm Sunday under police escort. They were taken before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 judge Md Ziadur Rahman. After they agreed to give their confessional statement under Section 164, Mahfuzur Rahman gave his deposition in the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 judge Saifur Rahman, and Tarequl Islam gave his deposition in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 of judge Md Ziadur Rahman.
After they made their confessional statements, the court issued orders for them to be sent to prison custody.
In two phases, on Friday and Saturday, the other six accused in the case were taken to court after remand where they made their confessions under Section 164. These six were Saifur Rahman, Arjun Lashkar, Rabiul Islam, Shah Md Mahbubur Rahman alias Shah Roni, Md Rajon and Aynuddin.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police assistant commission (prosecution), Amulya Kumar Chowdhury, said that when the two accused where brought to court after remand, they agreed to make their confessional statements. They gave these statements before the court and then, at the court’s orders, were sent to jail in the evening.
The gang rape incident took place on the night of 25 September at the MC College hostel in Sylhet. A case in this case was filed against six persons known to be Chhatra League activists. They were The Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Arjun Lashkar, Rabiul Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Shah Roni, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum.
Two or three others, not named in the charges, were also arrested in this incident. Police and RAB arrested eight of the accused who had been hiding in various places away from the town.