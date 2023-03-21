Mahiya Mahi’s husband gets bail in DSA case

The bail will remain in force until the police submit a report in this regard before the court. The court also fixed 24 April as the date for next hearing in the case filed under DSA.

Earlier, on Saturday, a Gazipur court granted bail to actress Mahiya Mahi, hours after she was arrested from Dhaka airport in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Rokon Mia, sub-inspector of Bason police station, filed the case under the Digital Security Act against Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker on Friday night on charge of “defaming police” after going live on Facebook.