Most drugs come through 95 points along the border

Drugs are being smuggled into the country the most through 95 points of the 19 bordering districts of the country. The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has marked these points as risky.

This was disclosed in the annual report of the DNC published on the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. The day was commemorated on 26 June.

These 19 districts of the country are located along the border of India and Myanmar. According to the DNC reports, these districts have been divided into four parts – west, north, east and south. The highest number of these vulnerable points has been identified in the nine districts of the western region. Some 51 points have been identified in these districts bordering West Bengal of India.