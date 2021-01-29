MP Shahid sentenced to four years on bribery charges

Bangladesh's member of parliament (Lakshmipur-2) Md Shahid Islam alias Papul, arrested in a sensational human trafficking and money laundering case, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment in Kuwait.

On Thursday, Kuwaiti criminal court counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict, sentencing the MP for bribery. He was also fined 1.9 million Kuwait dinars (Tk 531 million).

The court's verdict on the charges of human trafficking and money laundering against him, however, could not be ascertained.

Sources in Kuwait told Prothom Alo that though Shahid Islam faces charges of human trafficking and money laundering, on Thursday he was sentenced on charges of giving bribes to various quarters in Kuwait.

When the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait was contacted on Friday morning, it was learnt that the oil-rich country has still not informed Bangladesh of the matter officially.

This is for the first time in Bangladesh's history that any member of parliament has been jailed overseas on criminal charges.