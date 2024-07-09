2 arrested PSC officials run coaching centres for recruitment exams

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) deputy director Md. Abu Jafar and assistant director Md. Alamgir Kabir, who have been arrested on charges of leaking questions of different exams held under PSC, are involved with coaching centres for recruitment exams.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested 15 others, including another PSC deputy director Jahangir Alam, on the same allegations on Monday and Tuesday.

PSC deputy director Abu Jafar was deprived of promotions for three years as there were several negative reports on him. Another deputy director Jahangir Alam was transferred from Dhaka for making excessive recommendations.

Apart from them, PSC employee Md. Khalilur Rahman was accused in a criminal case and a divisional case for leaking question papers. He somehow managed to omit his name from the list of the accused and eventually returned to the PSC on a court order.

Another arrestee Syed Abed Ali, former driver at the PSC, provided a fake address during his recruitment. He even lost his job for leaking question papers of different PSC exams. These came up in Prothom Alo’s investigation and in the analysis of different PSC documents.