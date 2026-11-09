Crude bomb explodes in Banasree, banned BCL member arrested with explosives in Rupnagar: Police

A crude bomb (locally known as cocktail bomb) exploded in the capital’s Banasree area early today, on Monday. The incident took place at around 6:15 am.

Meanwhile, police arrested a man in the capital’s Rupnagar area on charges of attempting to explode a crude bomb. The arrestee has been identified as Ashraful. Police said he is a member of the banned organisation Chhatra League.

Police also arrested another Chhatra League leader named Md Biplob Khan, 33, in an operation in the Turag area.