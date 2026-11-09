Crude bomb explodes in Banasree, banned BCL member arrested with explosives in Rupnagar: Police
A crude bomb (locally known as cocktail bomb) exploded in the capital’s Banasree area early today, on Monday. The incident took place at around 6:15 am.
Meanwhile, police arrested a man in the capital’s Rupnagar area on charges of attempting to explode a crude bomb. The arrestee has been identified as Ashraful. Police said he is a member of the banned organisation Chhatra League.
Police also arrested another Chhatra League leader named Md Biplob Khan, 33, in an operation in the Turag area.
Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khilgaon Police Station, told Prothom Alo that miscreants detonated a crude bomb in the G-Block area of Banasree. No casualties were reported in the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved, he said.
In a text message on Monday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said Ashraful was caught red-handed while attempting to detonate a crude bomb in the Rupnagar Police Station area last night, Sunday. A crude bomb was recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, police raided a house in Sector 18 of the Turag Police Station area late last night and arrested Biplob.
Crude bomb explosions have been reported at various locations in the capital over the past few days. Buses have also been set on fire in different areas.
At around 7:30 pm yesterday, crude bombs exploded inside the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Malibagh and at the gate of Pallabi Police Station. Earlier, at around 6:30 pm, eight to nine crudebombs were detonated at different locations on the Dhaka University campus.
In another incident, three buses were set on fire in Mirpur, Mohakhali and Bhatara in a span of 20 hours, from 10:00 pm on Saturday to 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Police said a series of crude bomb explosions and bus arson attacks are being carried out at different locations to create panic among the public.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) suspects that the recent series of crude bomb explosions and bus arson attacks in the capital were acts of sabotage intended to spread panic. The DMP said several people involved in the incidents have already been arrested.